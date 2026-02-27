<p>A foreign woman who has been travelling in India for the past two months accused two men of harassing on the street in South <a href="https://lost.with.ines">Mumbai</a>. The woman posted took to social media and posted regarding the incident which prompted police to launch a search for the accused.</p><p>The woman, identified as Ines Faria, is a YouTuber.</p><p>In the video she posted, two men can be seen constantly following her and asking for photograph despite her saying 'no'.</p><p>They continued to follow her for nearly 15 minutes.</p>.1.48 lakh institutions registered on sexual harassment portal SHe-Box.<p>In a note posted on her Instagram page, Faria wrote, "This was the first time something like this happened to me in India, and I have been here for two months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming. But this day was different.</p><p>"They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I did not feel comfortable, and they were super pushy. They followed us around for over 15 minutes and it started to feel really overwhelming. At some point I had to physically push them away just to create space. Just a reminder that 'no' is a full sentence," it said.</p>.<p>Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary said the local police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) have launched an investigation.</p>.<p>"They are already on the job. Proper legal action will be taken," he said.</p>.<p>Police are currently trying to identify and trace the accused. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>