Former Congress MLA Sheikh Rasheed Sheikh Shafi from Malegaon Central seat passes away at 68

Sheikh started his political career as a Congress councilor and later became the chairman of the Malegaon Municipal Council. He also served as the mayor of Malegaon city in 2017. He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1999 and again in 2004. In his maiden assembly election, he proved to be a giant killer as he defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) stalwart Nihal Ahmed. He was also the city unit president of the Congress for some time.