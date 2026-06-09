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Homeindiamaharashtra

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar sells Bandra West apartment for Rs 4 crore

According to the registration documents, stamp duty of Rs 24 lakh was paid for the transaction, along with registration charges of Rs 30,000.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraTrendingBandraAjit Agarkar

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