Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar sells Bandra West apartment for Rs 4 crore

<p>Mumbai: Former India cricketer and national selection committee chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-agarkar">Ajit Agarkar</a> has sold a residential apartment in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bandra">Bandra</a> West for Rs 4 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate analytics firm Square Yards.</p><p>The transaction was registered in April 2026, records accessed from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) showed.</p><p>The apartment is located in Jewel Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra West, one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods. </p><p>The property has a built-up area of 114.15 sq m (about 1,229 sq ft) and comes with two car parking spaces.</p><p>According to the registration documents, stamp duty of Rs 24 lakh was paid for the transaction, along with registration charges of Rs 30,000.</p>.<p>Bandra West continues to remain among Mumbai's most active luxury and premium housing markets owing to its proximity to key commercial districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and Nariman Point.</p><p>The locality is also known for its social infrastructure, lifestyle amenities and connectivity through suburban rail, metro services and major road networks.</p><p>Agarkar, one of India's most successful pace-bowling all-rounders, represented the country across all formats after making his international debut in 1998. During a career spanning more than a decade, he claimed over 300 international wickets and scored more than 3,500 runs.</p><p>Following his retirement from competitive cricket, he moved into administration and was appointed chairman of selectors for the Indian men's cricket team in 2023.</p><p>The transaction is the latest high-profile residential deal in Bandra West, a locality that continues to attract celebrities, sports personalities and high-net-worth individuals due to its central location and premium residential developments.</p>