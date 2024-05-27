Former Malegaon mayor injured after 2 unidentified persons fire at him in Nashik

Mumbai: Two motorbike-borne persons allegedly opened fire on former Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik near a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the wee hours of Monday, a police official said.

Malik was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, they said.

The incident took place at 1:20 am when Malik was sitting outside a shop on the Old Agra road, a Malegaon city police official said.

Two unidentified persons reached there on the motorbike and allegedly fired three rounds at him. Malik received wounds on his chest and leg, he said.