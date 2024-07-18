Former Pune deputy mayor's son rams SUV into tempo; he, two others injured

Pune: The son of former Pune deputy mayor and NCP (SP) politician Bandu Gaikwad allegedly rammed his SUV into a tempo transporting chickens, injuring two people in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The man behind the wheel, Saurabh Gaikwad (25), the son of Bandu Gaikwad, was driving a Tata Harrier on the wrong side and he also sustained injuries in the accident which took place on Manjari-Mundhwa Road in Pune in the wee hours of Tuesday, they said.

A video of the speeding SUV ramming into an approaching truck carrying chickens has gone viral on social media. The tempo driver and his associate were injured in the accident, said the police. According to the police, after the crash, all three were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.