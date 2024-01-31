Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan meets Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray as a courtesy call

Mumbai: Economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan met Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday night.
The Thackeray-Rajan meeting was described as a "courtesy call".
Thackeray’s wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya, the MLA from Worli and Tejas, a naturalist and conservationist, were present. Various issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.
Rajan was the RBI chief for three years from September 4, 2013 to September 4, 2016— after the political change from the Congress-led UPA to the BJP-led NDA took place.
It must be noted demonetisation was announced by the NDA government in 2016, and Thackeray was then with the NDA camp. He was also the first politician to oppose the Modi government's note ban.