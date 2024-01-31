Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan meets Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray as a courtesy call

Mumbai: Economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan met Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

The Thackeray-Rajan meeting was described as a "courtesy call".

Thackeray’s wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya, the MLA from Worli and Tejas, a naturalist and conservationist, were present. Various issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.