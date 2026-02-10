<p>Mumbai: Former Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness, sources said.</p>.<p>Rane, 73, was moved to Jaslok Hospital in the afternoon, where doctors, after an initial check-up, recommended his admission for further treatment, sources said.</p>.Salman Khan 'more Hindu' than Uddhav Thackeray: BJP minister Rane.<p>The hospital has not yet issued any health bulletin.</p>.<p>The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP has significantly reduced his public appearances since he won the Lok Sabha election.</p>.<p>Last month, he had dropped retirement hints by claiming he had now "decided to sit at home" and look after his family's business interests. </p>