Former Woman Commission head grilled by SIT over alleged links to 'godman' Ashok Kharat

<p>Mumbai: Nearly two months after self-styled godman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/godman-kharat-held-in-8th-sexual-exploitation-case-court-denies-police-remand-sends-him-to-jail-3986325">Ashok Kharat</a> was arrested in multiple cases of sexual assault, extortion and superstition, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday questioned Rupali Chakankar, the former Chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW).</p><p>Chakankar, an NCP leader, has been accused of links with Kharat and being a rise of Shri Shivnika Sansthan, his trust that manages the Ishanyeshwar Mahadev temple he founded at Mirgaon in Nashik district. </p><p>She had been under fire as videos surfaced showing her with Kharat, in which she was heard praising the so-called godman — leading to her resignation as MSCW Chairperson and President of NCP’s Women’s Wing. </p><p>In a related development, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alleged that four ministers in the BJP-led Maha Yuti government had links with Kharat, who is now known as several monikers like ‘Bhondu Baba’, ‘Asaram Bapu’, ‘Baba Ram Rahim’ and even ‘Jeffrey Epstein’.</p><p>To probe the entire episode, the Maharashtra government has set up an SIT headed by Tejaswi Satpute, Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Pune, who is currently camping in Nashik. </p><p>Chakankar was questioned at the Detective Training School in Nashik.</p><p>“Whatever information I have I will share with the Nashik police and SIT,” she said before heading to record her statement. </p>.Close aide of Nashik's 'godman' Ashok Kharat killed in accident.<p>Over months, several politicians and NGOs have demanded that Chakankar be made a co-accused and arrested in the case. </p><p>Meanwhile, MVA leaders - Congress MLA Nana Patole and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar stepped up the attack on the Devendra Fadnavis government. </p><p>Patole reiterated that Kharat's life is in danger in custody, citing the reference of Jeffrey Epstein. “I am going to submit a letter to the Chief Minister seeking the removal of four ministers who are linked to Kharat,” said Patole, a state Congress President. </p><p>“Several persons have been arrested but not even 1 per cent of the truth in that case has come to light yet,” said Pawar. “There are many big fish in the racket… this case is going to be recorded as the darkest chapter in the history of Maharashtra. It is understood that a massive financial racket is operating to secure escape from the investigation of this case or to get names sidelined,” he said.</p><p>Reacting to Patole's charges, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that if he had the proof and guts he should name the ministers. </p>