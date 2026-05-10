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Former Woman Commission head grilled by SIT over alleged links to 'godman' Ashok Kharat

Chakankar has been under fire as videos surfaced showing her with Kharat, in which she was heard praising the so-called godman.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 12:18 IST
CongressIndiaMaharashtraNCPAsaram Bapu

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