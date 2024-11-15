Home
Four booked for kidnapping and thrashing businessman, extorting Rs 40,000 in Thane

The 20-year-old victim said when he was travelling in his car, the accused waylaid his vehicle in a tempo and told him that they were police personnel.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 10:16 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 10:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

