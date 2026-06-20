Four killed as temple roof collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani

<p>Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least four persons were killed and several others were injured or trapped when a portion of an under-construction assembly hall (sabha-mandap) of the iconic Hanuman Mandir in Yashwadi village in Manat taluka of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra’s </a>Parbhani district collapsed on Saturday. </p><p>Top officials of Parbhani district administration and police have reached the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations. </p>.Monsoon fury in Bengaluru: Two dead, three injured in separate rain-related accidents.<p>Minister of State for Women and Child Development Meghna Bordikar said: “As soon as the information about the incident was received, immediate instructions have been given to contact the District Collector, District Police Administration, Tehsil Administration, Health Department, and Disaster Management Agency to expedite rescue operations”.</p><p>"Ambulances, medical teams, revenue administration, police machinery, and local rescue teams have reached the incident site, and efforts are underway at a war footing to safely evacuate the trapped citizens,” she said.</p><p>She said that on Saturdays people from Parbhani and neighbouring districts come for darshan. </p><p>“Often the crowd swells to one lakh during weekends,” she said. </p><p>NCP MLA Rajesh Viketar was present at the spot.</p>