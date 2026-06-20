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Homeindiamaharashtra

Four killed as temple roof collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Top officials of Parbhani district administration and police have reached the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 11:54 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 11:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidenttemple

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