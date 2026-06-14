Four members of farmer's family found dead in Maharashtra's Washim district; police probe murder-suicide angle

<p>Mumbai: In a mysterious incident that has shocked rural <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, four members of a farming family were found dead in Tivli village of Malegaon taluka in Washim district, prompting the police to investigate whether it was a case of murders, a suicide pact or foul play.</p><p>While the body of Santosh Bakal (37) was found hanging from an electricity transmission tower, the bodies of his wife Indrayani (34), daughter Janhavi (7) and son Soham (5) were recovered from a village well.</p><p>The gruesome nature of the deaths has raised several questions, particularly after the police confirmed that the hands and legs of the two children were tied with ropes.</p><p>Officials said no conclusions had been reached and that they were examining all angles.</p>.Five-year-old accidental death turns out to be murder in Maharashtra; 4 friends of victim arrested.<p>"We will conduct a detailed investigation. The post-mortem reports are awaited and will help establish the sequence of events," police sub-inspector Imran Pathan of Shirpur Police Station told reporters.</p><p>According to preliminary information received by the police, Santosh was found hanging, while the bodies of his wife and two children were discovered in the well. Police teams rushed to the spot after local residents alerted authorities.</p><p>"We received information about the deaths of one male and three family members. Initial inputs suggested that they may have ended their lives in this manner. However, only a thorough investigation will reveal exactly what happened," Pathan said.</p><p>The incident has sent shockwaves through Tivli and surrounding villages, where the Bakal family was known for its agricultural activities. The family depended on farming for its livelihood.</p><p>Investigators are examining the family's financial condition, recent personal circumstances and the possibility of any domestic or property-related disputes. </p><p>The police said they are recording statements from relatives, neighbours and local residents as part of the probe. </p><p>The case has acquired an added layer of mystery following reports that relatives of the deceased woman expressed suspicions of foul play and sought a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the deaths.</p><p>Police officials said forensic evidence, post-mortem findings and technical analysis of the scene would be crucial in determining whether the deaths were the result of a planned murder-suicide or whether any other persons were involved.</p><p>A pall of gloom descended on Tivli following the deaths of Santosh Bakal and his family.</p>