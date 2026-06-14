Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Four members of farmer's family found dead in Maharashtra's Washim district; police probe murder-suicide angle

While the body of the farmer was found hanging from an electricity transmission tower, the bodies of his wife, daughter and son were recovered from a village well.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 10:58 IST
MaharashtraCrimeMaharashtra NewsmurderPoliceSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us