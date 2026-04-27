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Four of family die of suspected food poisoning after consuming watermelon in Mumbai

The victims reportedly fell ill shortly after a family get-together they hosted at their JJ Marg residence.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 07:50 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraFood Poisoningwatermelon

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