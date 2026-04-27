<p>A couple and their two daughters died due to suspected food poisoning from eating watermelon after a family get-together at their home in South <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, police informed.</p><p>The family consumed a main course of 'chicken pulav' along with five other guests, and once the visitors left, they ate watermelon and began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and lightheadedness, he said.</p><p>The victims, Abdullah (40), his wife Nasrin (35), and daughters Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16), reportedly fell ill shortly after a family get-together they hosted at their JJ Marg residence on April 25, an official said on Monday.</p>.175 people fall ill after consuming 'contaminated' food in Jharkhand.<p>The personnel said that the couple and the children were first rushed to a private hospital, but as their condition worsened, they were shifted to JJ Hospital, where they succumbed on Sunday.</p><p>Abdullah, the head of the family, was the last to die around 10.30 pm on Sunday.</p><p>Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning from the watermelon, as those who ate only the 'pulav' did not face any health issues, the official said.</p><p>A post-mortem was conducted, and the histopathology report is awaited to confirm the cause of death, he said. He added that a case of accidental death has been registered and a further probe is underway.</p>