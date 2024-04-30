Four passengers killed, nine injured as bus rams into truck in Nashik

Mumbai: At least four passengers were killed and nine others injured after a state-run bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9 30 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying 45 passengers was going towards Nashik city from Chandwad town in the district, a police official said.

"The driver of the bus lost control while trying to overtake the truck and rammed into it from behind," he said.