Four pillars of democracy under threat: Nana Patole

Nagpur: In a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said that the four pillars of democracy are under threat, but the Congress would make every effort to save the Constitution.

“Today the country's democratic system, constitution and all the four pillars of democracy are under threat, it's the responsibility of the Congress party to keep these systems intact,” Patole said.

“In the last 60 years of Congress in power, from Jawaharlal Nehru till Manmohan Singh, all of them have worked to make India a super power. But unfortunately in the last 10 years the BJP government has taken the country to its lowest. In the name of caste-religion, the country has been led to decline by creating communal tension among the different communities,” added Patole, a former Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.