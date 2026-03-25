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Four rhinos released into wild at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

In similar operations in November 2024 and March 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department released four rhinos from the rehabilitation area of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:17 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:17 IST
RhinoDudhwa National ParkIndia NewsMaharsahtra

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