<p>Mumbai: Four women were killed in a tiger attack in the Gunjewahi-Pawanpar area of Sindewahi taluka in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Friday, sending shockwaves in the region.</p><p>The Chandrapur district in Vidarbha region houses the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.</p><p>The district has witnessed several incidents of human-wildlife conflict.</p><p>According to preliminary information, 13 women had ventured into the forest to collect <em>tendu</em> leaves when a tiger, believed to have been hiding in the area, attacked them.</p><p>Four women died in the attack, officials said.</p><p>The incident has triggered panic among villagers in the forest belt, while forest department teams rushed to the spot and launched further investigations. </p><p>Authorities are also monitoring tiger movement in the region, which has witnessed several human-wildlife conflict incidents in recent years.</p><p>Top Maharashtra Forest Department officials are monitoring the situation.</p>