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Homeindiamaharashtra

Four women killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district

According to preliminary information, 13 women had ventured into forest to collect 'tendu' leaves when the attack took place.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 06:46 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsTiger attack

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