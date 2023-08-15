Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Free services at government hospitals in Maharashtra from Tuesday

All services at the hospitals run by both the state government and civic bodies will be free, the order said.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 15:40 IST

Follow Us

Free treatment and screening or testing facilities became available at government hospitals in Maharashtra from Tuesday, officials said.

An order to this effect had been issued on Saturday.

All services at the hospitals run by both the state government and civic bodies will be free, it said.

But the order is not applicable to hospitals under the control of the Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Department.

A complaint can be lodged on toll-free number 104 if a government hospital covered under the order charges a fee.

Among other things, common tests and screenings such as X-ray, ECG, blood tests and CT scans will be free. If medicines are not available at the OPD, they shall be purchased locally (by the hospital) and given to patients, the order said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 August 2023, 15:40 IST)
India NewshealthMaharashtra

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT