Freezing of similar looking symbols: Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) welcomes EC decision

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Friday welcomed the Election Commission of India's decision to freeze 'pippani' (trumpet) and 'tutari' (turha) symbols and asserted the BJP caused confusion on them among voters in the Lok Sabha polls, which caused losses to the Sharad Pawar-led party.

"We are thankful to the state Election commission....truth has prevailed. The trumpet symbol was misused by the BJP to confuse our voters. People were confused between our 'man playing turha" symbol and the trumpet symbol, the example of which was seen in Satara constituency where our candidate Shashikant Shinde lost because voters pressed the trumpet symbol thinking it was the NCP SP symbol," claimed NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.