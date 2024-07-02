Maharashtra: Friends kill birthday boy over lack of booze in party

Thane: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old boy tragically died on his birthday after his friends threw him off the fourth-floor balcony following a dispute over shortage of alcohol at the party in the Ulhasnagar area of Thane, on Monday.

Vitthalwadi police have registered a case in the matter.

The victim has been identified as Kartik Vayal and the incident took place at his house on his birthday.

Kartik's friends, who are the accused in the case, have been identified as Dheeraj Yadav and Nilesh Kshirsagar, both 23-years-old, and Sagar Kale, aged 24.