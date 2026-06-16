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From Maoist heartland to global classroom: Gadchiroli students head to Australia under LMEL initiative

The initiative comes at a time when Gadchiroli is undergoing a significant economic transition.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraMaoistTrendingGadchiroli

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