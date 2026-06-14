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From overflowing bins to zero-landfill model: How Panjim is reimagining urban waste management

The city's approach goes far beyond routine garbage collection. Wet waste generated across Panjim is processed through biodigesters and composting facilities.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraGoaPanajiwaste managementPanjim

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