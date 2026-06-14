From overflowing bins to zero-landfill model: How Panjim is reimagining urban waste management

<p>Mumbai: At a time when most Indian cities are grappling with mounting garbage, shrinking landfill space and growing environmental concerns, Goa's capital Panjim is quietly demonstrating how urban waste can be transformed from a civic burden into a resource.</p><p>What was once a conventional municipal waste system has evolved into one of the country's most ambitious decentralised waste-management models, enabling the city to maintain a zero-waste-to-landfill status since 2016. The initiative, which began over two decades ago, is increasingly being viewed as a template for sustainable urban governance as India pushes towards scientific waste processing and circular economy practices.</p>.SUV enters Goa CM's convoy, triggers security scare; 5 held.<p>At the centre of Panjim's transformation is the St Inez Swachhta Kendra, where waste collected from households, institutions and commercial establishments is scientifically segregated, processed and channelled for recycling or recovery.</p><p>The city's approach goes far beyond routine garbage collection. Wet waste generated across Panjim is processed through biodigesters and composting facilities. </p><p>Food waste is converted into biogas, which is used for cooking at institutional facilities, including the Panaji Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), while the residual organic matter is transformed into compost that is supplied to farmers and gardens.</p><p>Dry waste follows a separate path. Recyclable materials are recovered and sent back into the recycling chain, while non-recyclable fractions are converted into Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) for use in cement plants, ensuring that virtually no waste ends up in landfill sites.</p><p>The journey began in 2003 when the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) started investing in segregation and processing infrastructure. Over the years, the city moved away from the traditional "collect-and-dump" model towards a decentralised system focused on treatment at source.</p><p>Today, Panjim operates a multi-layered waste management network comprising door-to-door segregated collection, decentralised composting units, Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), biodigesters and community participation programmes.</p><p>The city follows a two-way segregation system at the household level, a 16-way segregation model for dry waste at colony level and a four-way segregation framework for bulk waste generators such as hotels, restaurants, schools and commercial establishments.</p><p>Mayor Rohit Monserrate said the objective has always been to create a circular system where waste is viewed as a resource rather than a disposal problem.</p><p>"The idea has always been to build a system where waste is treated responsibly at source and brought back into the cycle through recycling, composting and recovery. Community participation has played a very important role in making this possible," he said.</p><p>Citizen involvement has been a key pillar of the initiative. Campaigns such as "Aamchi Poti", which promotes reusable cloth bags, "Shop With Your Waste" programmes and Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) centres have encouraged residents to actively participate in sustainability efforts.</p><p>The impact is visible in the numbers. The city's waste-processing capacity has increased from 36 tonnes per day in 2021 to 53 tonnes per day in 2024, with nearly 19,345 tonnes of waste being diverted from landfills annually. Around 460 personnel, including sanitation workers, drivers, supervisors and processing staff, support the system.</p>.Lokayukta flags black spots during waste management inspection in Bengaluru.<p>The model has also earned national recognition. In July 2025, Panjim was declared the Cleanest City in its population category under the Swachh Survekshan Awards, while its innovative segregation practices and women-led waste management efforts were highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat.</p><p>As Indian cities search for solutions to an escalating waste crisis, Panjim's experience offers an important lesson: sustainable urban transformation is not driven by infrastructure alone. It requires consistent policy, community participation and the willingness to treat waste not as an end product, but as the beginning of a new resource cycle.</p>