From waterfalls to village pathways: Palghar collector charts tourism-led growth plan for Jawhar and Mokhada

<p>A proposed glass skywalk at the famed Dabhosa Waterfall in Jawhar, a new adventure zipline at Kasatwadi, homestays in remote tribal villages of Mokhada, and long-awaited road links connecting isolated hamlets are emerging as key elements of a broader development vision being pursued by the tribal-community-dominated talukas of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/palghar">Palghar district</a>. </p><p>The initiative mirrors a larger national trend in which governments increasingly use <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourism">tourism</a>, connectivity and community-based enterprises as tools for transforming remote tribal regions into engines of local economic growth. </p><p>From the North-East to tribal belts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> and Maharashtra, policymakers are seeking to leverage natural and cultural assets while ensuring that local communities become stakeholders in development.</p><p>During an extensive field visit to Jawhar and Mokhada, Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar reviewed tourism infrastructure, road connectivity, public services and livelihood projects, signalling a shift towards using tourism as a catalyst for economic development in Maharashtra's tribal belt.</p><p>For Jawhar and Mokhada, the mission now will be to convert their natural beauty and cultural heritage into sustainable economic opportunities while preserving the ecological and tribal character that makes the region unique.</p><p>The focus is significant because Palghar, carved out of Thane district in 2014 and located within the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), continues to present a striking contrast.</p>.<p>While it lies within one of India's most economically dynamic regions, parts of Jawhar and Mokhada still struggle with inadequate connectivity, limited employment opportunities and seasonal migration.</p><p>Accompanied by Assistant Collector and ITDP Project Officer Dr Apoorva Basur and senior officials from various departments, Dr Jakhar inspected a series of ongoing and proposed projects across the two talukas.</p><p>At Kasatwadi in Jawhar taluka, she reviewed the nearly Rs 1.2-crore two-way zipline project, expected to become operational within the next month. Stressing that tourism infrastructure must go beyond adventure attractions, she directed officials to provide sanitation facilities, seating areas, food services and adequate safety arrangements for visitors.</p>.Ladakh tourism stages comeback after a year marked by protests, weather setbacks.<p>The team later visited Dabhosa Waterfall in Jawhar, one of Maharashtra's most popular monsoon tourism destinations, where a proposed Rs 2-crore glass skywalk is under consideration. Dr Jakhar directed the Public Works Department to prepare a comprehensive tourism development proposal on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, incorporating parking facilities, ticket counters, food courts, toilets, visitor guidance systems and viewing areas.</p><p>In Mokhada taluka, connectivity and basic infrastructure emerged as major concerns. During an inspection of the unconnected Kogda-Khairmal road, the Collector and accompanying officials trekked nearly four kilometres through hilly terrain to reach Khairmal village, offering a firsthand glimpse into the challenges faced by residents in some of the district's most remote settlements.</p>.<p>Recognising the tourism potential of the region, she proposed converting a traditional tribal house near Gatepada into a homestay facility to generate local employment while promoting authentic tribal tourism experiences. The proposal aligns with ongoing efforts under tribal livelihood and rural tourism initiatives that seek to ensure tourism revenues flow directly into village economies.</p><p>To improve connectivity, proposals have been sought for a bridge on the Gatepada-Ayare route in Mokhada, while officials have also been directed to prepare a district-wide plan for villages that continue to face seasonal isolation during the monsoon.</p>.Discover Athirapally Waterfalls: 'Niagara' of South India.<p>The Collector also reviewed water conservation structures in both talukas and instructed departments to prioritise repairs and restoration of existing check dams, gabion structures and drainage systems before taking up new projects. The emphasis reflects growing recognition that water security, climate resilience and rural development are closely intertwined.</p><p>In Mokhada town, Dr Jakhar inaugurated a new Aadhaar and Maha e-Seva Centre aimed at bringing essential government services closer to tribal residents.</p><p>The final stop was Jawhar Camping at Dhaparpada in Jawhar taluka, a community-led tourism initiative supported by the Tribal Development Department that has begun attracting visitors from Mumbai, Nashik and Gujarat. Encouraged by its growing popularity, the administration plans to strengthen roads, common facilities and visitor amenities around the site.</p><p>Officials said similar attention is also being planned for Bhopatgad in Jawhar taluka, which has been identified as another destination with tourism potential.</p><p>More than a routine inspection, the visit reflected an emerging development strategy for Palghar's tribal hinterland—one that seeks to combine tourism, connectivity, environmental conservation and livelihood generation. </p>