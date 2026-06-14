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From waterfalls to village pathways: Palghar collector charts tourism-led growth plan for Jawhar and Mokhada

The focus is significant because Palghar, carved out of Thane district in 2014 and located within the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), continues to present a striking contrast.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 07:13 IST
India NewsTourismMaharashtraPalgharWaterfalls

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