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Fun holiday turns tragic: 25-year-old man dies after diving into swimming pool in Maharashtra

The man hit his head to the bottom of the surface with great force. With sustaining several head injuries, he allegedly died on the spot.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 11:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDeathKolhapurswimming pool

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