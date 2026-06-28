Fun holiday turns tragic: 25-year-old man dies after diving into swimming pool in Maharashtra

<p>A 25-year-old tourist identified as Shrenik Milind Takale, a resident of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra’s</a> Kolhapur district, died after diving into a shallow swimming pool meant for children from a height of around eight to ten feet.</p><p>Takale, who had gone on a holiday trip to Malvan with nine friends, was staying at a popular resort. During the afternoon, while some of his friends were in their rooms, others were enjoying swimming in the pool.</p>.Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test postponed after paper leak; 3 arrested, SIT probe ordered.<p>The video capturing the incident has gone viral on the internet. It shows a group of boys singing, dancing and enjoying music inside the pool, while one of them was filming the moment.</p>.<p>Takale can be seen diving into the section of that pool was allegedly meant for children He hit his head to the bottom of the surface with great force resulting in several head injuries and death on the spot. </p><p>His friends immediately rushed him to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.</p>.Of love, loss and tragic transcendence.<p>Besides, police conducted official formalities and filed a case of accidental death.</p><p>Takale’s parents reached Malvan upon receiving the information about the incident. They got his body after completing the legal procedures.</p>