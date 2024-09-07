Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbaikars welcome Lord Ganesha as 11-day festivities begin

Mumbai: Mumbaikars welcomed Lord Ganesha amid chants of 'Ganpati bappa morya, mangal murti morya’ and aartis of ‘sukh karta dukh harta’, as the 11-day-long Ganeshotsav commenced in the state capital and elsewhere in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Serpentine queues were seen outside temples even as beating of drums and cymbals rented the air, welcoming the Lord of new beginnings.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the ‘sthaapna’ pooja was performed followed by traditional aartis for Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

In Mumbai, there was festive look at the Lalbaug-cha-Raja at Lalbaug, Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug, Tejukaya Mandal, Lalbaug, GSB Seva Mandal, Matunga-Kings’ Circle, GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samiti, Wadala, Kethwadi, 11 thLane, Kethwadi, 12th Lane, Sahyadri Mandal, Tilak Nagar-Chembur, Shri BalGopal GaneshUtsav Mandal, Marine Lines, Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Fort, Andheri-cha-Raja or the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samitee at Andheri.