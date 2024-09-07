Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbaikars welcome Lord Ganesha as 11-day festivities begin

Mumbai: Mumbaikars welcomed Lord Ganesha amid chants of 'Ganpati bappa morya, mangal murti morya’ and aartis of ‘sukh karta dukh harta’, as the 11-day-long Ganeshotsav commenced in the state capital and elsewhere in Maharashtra on Saturday.
Serpentine queues were seen outside temples even as beating of drums and cymbals rented the air, welcoming the Lord of new beginnings.
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the ‘sthaapna’ pooja was performed followed by traditional aartis for Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
In Mumbai, there was festive look at the Lalbaug-cha-Raja at Lalbaug, Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug, Tejukaya Mandal, Lalbaug, GSB Seva Mandal, Matunga-Kings’ Circle, GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samiti, Wadala, Kethwadi, 11 thLane, Kethwadi, 12th Lane, Sahyadri Mandal, Tilak Nagar-Chembur, Shri BalGopal GaneshUtsav Mandal, Marine Lines, Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Fort, Andheri-cha-Raja or the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samitee at Andheri.
Pune witnessed a huge gathering at Tulsi Baug Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Shree Kasba Ganpati and Kesri Wada Ganpati.
In Nagpur, people thronged Tekdi Ganpati, Adasa Ganesh Mandir, Ashtadashbhuja Ganesh Mandir at Ramtek and Reshambaug Ganpati.
132 years of Ganeshotsav
The public celebrations of Ganeshotsav were started by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893 in Pune.
The Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust has maintained that the Ganeshotsav in Pune was started by Bhausaheb Rangari in 1892.
Thereafter it spread to other parts of Mumbai and Pune and elsewhere.
The year 2024 marks the 132nd year of the public Ganesh festival.
In the entire state, by some estimates, more than 10 lakh idols of Lord Ganesh of various sizes are installed in homes, housing complexes and public places - which are immersed on completion of one-and-a-half-days, three days, five days, seven days and 10 or 11 days.
The one-and-a-half-day immersion would be held on September 8, three days on September 9, five days on September 11 and seven days on September 13.
The eleventh and final day of immersion would be held on September 17 coinciding with Anant Chaturdashi.
Festival season is on
Incidentally, the International Literacy Day falls on September 8.
The Ganesh festival is also coinciding with Onam, which would be celebrated from September 6 to 15, while Id-e-Milad is on September 15/16.
Ganeshotsav is the biggest festival of Maharashtra and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) attracts people from all over the state, country and even foreign tourists during the festivities.
In the MMR itself more than 4 lakh idols will be installed at homes, housing complexes and in public venues by various mandals or associations.
Ganesha- the God of new beginnings
Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed-pot-bellied God of wisdom, is considered to bring in prosperity and good fortune.
Ganapati stands as a symbol of knowledge, as the lord of the lords, the ‘Ganadhipati’ and the remover of obstacles ‘Vighnaharta’.
Ganeshotsav is the biggest festival of Maharashtra – with the golden triangle of Mumbai Metropolitan Region-Pune-Nashik being the epicentre of the celebrations.