Ganesh festival: Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver for vehicles on Konkan routes

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has exempted vehicles plying on Konkan routes from paying toll or road tax between September 5 and 19 in view of the Ganesh festival, beginning Saturday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a notification on Wednesday to this effect.

The toll waiver will be applicable between September 5 and 19 only for Konkan-bound vehicles travelling on the Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa national highways, and state highways.