Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Gang which abducted and sold babies busted; six arrested in Maharashtra

Last month, this gang allegedly kidnapped a two years old girl from Malad, took her to Malwani and later Nashik where they wanted to sell her for Rs two lakh, said a Kurar police station official here.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 18:57 IST

Follow Us

A gang which allegedly sold babies to needy couples has been busted here with the arrest of six persons from Nashik and Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Irfan Khan (26), Salauddin Sayyed (23), Adil Khan (19), Taukeer Sayyed (26), Raza Sheikh and Samadhan Jagtap.

Last month, this gang allegedly kidnapped a two years old girl from Malad, took her to Malwani and later Nashik where they wanted to sell her for Rs two lakh, said a Kurar police station official here.

As the deal fell through, they returned to Mumbai and left the girl at Dadar railway station, he said.

While police reunited the girl with her family, which lived under a bridge, nine teams were formed to nab the accused, he said.

All the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping), 370 (trafficking of person) and 34 (common intention) and further investigation is underway, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 October 2023, 18:57 IST)
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT