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Gangster Ravi Pujari arrested in 2017 extortion case

The arrest comes years after a global manhunt tracked Pujari to West Africa. He was first traced to Burkina Faso and later to Senegal following a Interpol Red Corner Notice.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsMaharashtraextortionThane police

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