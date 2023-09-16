Ganpati festival: 45-foot 'Bappa' towers over bylanes of Mumbai's Khetwadi

A 45-foot idol of Lord Ganesha, reportedly the tallest in Maharashtra, is all set to draw large crowds to the Khetwadi area of south Mumbai this Ganpati festival. This year, the 11th lane of Khetwadi in Girgaon boasts of the tallest 'Bappa' the city has ever seen and is certain to lure a large number of devotees during the 10-day festival, which begins on September 19.