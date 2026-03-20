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Gautam Singhania injured in speedboat accident in Maldives, recovering in Mumbai hospital

According to a report from the Maldives, a speedboat carrying tourists capsized near V Felidhoo early on Friday morning.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraGautam Singhania

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