<p>New Delhi: Raymond Group Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania has suffered minor injuries in a speedboat accident in the Maldives and is currently recovering in Mumbai, his spokesperson said on Friday.</p>.<p>According to a report from the Maldives, a speedboat carrying tourists capsized near V Felidhoo early on Friday morning.</p>.<p>Singhania was among the tourists, and two other Indian men, including rally driver Hari Singh, are understood to be missing, and search operations are on.</p>.'Deeply saddened': PM Modi on bus accident involving Indian pilgrims in Medinah.<p>Singhania has been rescued.</p>.<p>Confirming the development, a spokesperson of Singhania said, "Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai." </p><p>The spokesperson further said, "We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends." </p><p>As per the media report, seven people were on board the speedboat. They include two women from the United Kingdom and Russia, and five men from India.</p><p>Citing police, the report said five persons were swept into the sea, which included a woman from Russia and four men from India. </p>