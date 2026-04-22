<p>An agitated and angry woman confronted Maharashtra’s Disaster Management Minister and BJP stalwart Girish Mahajan and police personnel after a rally in support of the women’s reservation bill led to heavy traffic congestion and chaos in Mumbai’s Worli area on Tuesday evening peak hours. </p><p>Videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday morning forcing Mahajan, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to make a statement. </p>.Pakistan stood isolated after Mumbai attacks, acquired global respectability now: Congress slams govt.<p>The State BJP organised the march Tuesday from Jamboori Maidan to Dome facility in the National Sports Complex of India in Worli to protest the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament last week.</p><p>The woman, whose identity is not yet known, told the protesters and the police that she had been stranded for an hour. </p><p>“Get out of here…you are causing traffic jam,” the woman screamed.</p><p>When Mahajan tried to pacify her, the woman said: “Did you not understand? What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting.”</p><p>The lady’s outburst resonated with commoners who often face similar disruptions during large public gatherings even as opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders slammed the BJP for the mess. </p><p>On his part, Mahajan said that he will not say it was wrong. </p><p>“Yesterday, there was a women’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ organised by women. But when such a march or protest takes place on the road and has to move from one place to another, in this case towards Worli, the road is bound to be blocked, and some inconvenience is inevitable in any protest,” he said. </p><p>However, he said he does not subscribe to the kind of language used. “Still, there is a proper way to express anger, and I feel the language used was inappropriate. "We informed them that the road would be cleared within 10 minutes, and we will take care in the future,” Mahajan assured.</p><p>She approached me while I was giving a byte. The police tried to counsel her. Women police personnel arrived. We maintained a calm and composed tone. She even threw a bottle,” he said. </p>.TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law and two others held for assaulting Mumbai car driver.<p>Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said that the ruling party’s campaign on women’s reservations revealed its real face. “The BJP is misleading women for political gain and using the issue to promote a false narrative,” he said. </p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi-i had said it right: women will not forgive,” he said. </p>