Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Get out of here': Woman confronts minister, police over chaos due to BJP rally in Mumbai's Worli

The woman, whose identity is not yet known, told the protesters and the police that she had been stranded for an hour.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsBJPMumbaiMaharashtraRallyWorli

Follow us on :

Follow Us