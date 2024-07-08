Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: ACB begins inquiry against suspended IPS officer

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has started an inquiry against suspended Indian Police Service officer Quaiser Khalid, an official said on Monday.

The inquiry was initiated after a complaint was received from a person who claimed he had paid money to Khalid on several occasions when the IPS officer was Mumbai railway police commissioner, the ACB official said.

"As per the complainant, Khalid also returned some money to him. The money was related to grant of permission for setting up hoardings on railway land," he said.