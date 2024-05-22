Ghatkopar Hoarding collapse: Mumbai Crime Branch forms SIT to probe incident

The Mumbai Crime Branch has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident, ANI reported on Wednesday quoting the city crime branch.

The six-member-SIT that will now investigate the matter has checked the residence of prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde and seized important documents from there.

He reportedly has a total of 7 bank accounts in different banks.

The Police are also investigating how Bhinde got the hoarding contract and how much he earned in the project.

The team has also recorded statements of a few officials in the company of Bhavesh Bhinde.

On May 17, Bhavesh Bhinde, director of the Ego Media advertising agency which had erected the hoarding that collapsed on a petrol pump on May 13 evening and claimed 16 lives, was sent to police custody till May 26 by a local court.

