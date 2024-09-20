'Ghost of hatred' has entered Congress, party hates even Ganpati Puja, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack on Congress and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the “ghost of hatred” has entered the “most corrupt party” which is being controlled by a “corrupt family”.

Modi also slammed Gandhi for his statement on reservations made in the United States.

"Congress is the most ‘baiman’ and ‘bhrashta’ party…the most ‘bhrashta parivar’ is the 'shahi-parivar' of the Congress,” Modi said while addressing a public rally in Wardha in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

“The Congress we see today is not the same Congress with which great men like Mahatma Gandhi were once associated. The spirit of patriotism has died in today's Congress. The ghost of hatred has entered today's Congress,” he added.