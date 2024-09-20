'Ghost of hatred' has entered Congress, party hates even Ganpati Puja, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack on Congress and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the “ghost of hatred” has entered the “most corrupt party” which is being controlled by a “corrupt family”.
Modi also slammed Gandhi for his statement on reservations made in the United States.
"Congress is the most ‘baiman’ and ‘bhrashta’ party…the most ‘bhrashta parivar’ is the 'shahi-parivar' of the Congress,” Modi said while addressing a public rally in Wardha in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.
“The Congress we see today is not the same Congress with which great men like Mahatma Gandhi were once associated. The spirit of patriotism has died in today's Congress. The ghost of hatred has entered today's Congress,” he added.
“Today, the language of the Congress people, their dialect has changed…going to foreign soil and talking about breaking the country, insulting Indian culture and faith has become their identity,” said Modi.
"Any party which has even a little respect for our faith and culture can never oppose Ganpati Puja. But today's Congress hates even Ganpati Puja. When I went to the Ganesh Puja programme, the issue of appeasement of Congress became very clear. Congress started opposing Ganpati Puja,” he said referring to his recent visit to the official residence of Supreme Court Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud.
“The whole country is outraged seeing this insult to Ganpati…we have seen idols of Lord Ganesh in police vans,” he said.
“I am surprised that even the Congress allies have kept mum on this issue. They too have been so influenced by the company of Congress that they no longer have the courage to oppose the insult of Ganpati,” he said.
Published 20 September 2024, 08:53 IST