Giripremi’s young mountaineers aim to climb the 6002 meter Mt Thelu in Garhwal-Himalayas

A young team of mountaineers from Pune-based adventure group Giripremi would undertake an expedition to Mt Thelu in Gangotri ranges of the Garhwal-Himalayas in Uttarakhand.

Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd), former Vice Chief of Air Staff, and Chairman and Managing Director of Marks Techno Systems Pvt Ltd Dhiren Gupta handed over the flags to the members of the team.

Expedition leader Akhil Katkar and members Abhay Khedkar, Rahul Sonake, Manoj Kulkarni, Miheer Jadhav, Yash Hange and Nikunj Shah received the flags at the Ganesh Hall of New English School on Tilak Road in Pune.

The event was attended by renowned mountaineers and Giripremi’s founder members, including Anand Palande, Usha Prabha Page, the current President Jayant Tulapule, Secretary Vivek Shivade, and senior mountaineer Umesh Zirpe.