Giripremi's young mountaineers successfully scale Mt Thelu in Uttarakhand

Mumbai, DHNS: A team of young mountaineers from Giripremi, a leading mountaineering and adventure organization based in Pune, successfully summited Mount Thelu, which stands at 6,002 meters in the Gangotri region of Uttarakhand.

The group comprising Mihir Jadhav, Yash Hange, Abhay Khedkar, Nikunj Shah, Manoj Kulkarni, and Rahul Sonke, under Akhil Katkar's leadership, reached the summit.

Senior mountaineer and Shiv Chhatrapati award recipients Umesh Zirpe and Sanjay Doiphode from Giripremi provided special guidance and support throughout the expedition.

The group of young mountaineers reached the summit on 26 May, 2024.

“By completing this mission in the semi-alpine style, Giripremi's novice team has achieved a remarkable feat. The team also independently managed the route opening from the base camp to the summit, which is a commendable achievement,” said Zirpe, the Director of Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering and mentor of Giripremi.