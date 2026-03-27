<p>Mumbai: A 10-year-old girl died allegedly after her father hung her upside at their house and kept her in that torturous position throughout the night on the suspicion of stealing money from a relative's place in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> Sangli district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The girl's farmer father Dadu alias Nana Yamgar, who has now been apprehended, also subjected the deceased girl's elder sister, aged 11, to a similar torture. She is currently undergoing treatment at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hospital">hospital</a>, they said.</p>.<p>The incident came to light on Thursday when doctors informed the police in Atpadi taluka of Sangli about Rutuja's death.</p>.<p>"Yamgar hung his two daughters - Rutuja and Anuja - upside down by tying their hands and legs to an iron angle installed on a wall of their house below the ceiling. He was angry as he suspected that both the girls had stolen money from a relative's house at Banpuri in Atpadi," a police official said.</p>.Maharashtra: Palghar ‘godman’ booked for rape; complainant mustered courage after Kharat case.<p>Other family members, including Yamgar's father tried to intervene and rescue the girls, but he threatened to attack them with a sickle. Both the girls remained in the upside down position throughout the night. Even Rutuja's requests for water failed to melt his heart, the police said.</p>.<p>In the morning, both the girls were found unconscious, following which they were brought down. The minor sisters were then rushed to a government-run hospital, but Rutuja's health condition worsened, they said.</p>.<p>She died while she was being taken to a hospital in Pandharpur (in Solapur district), the police added.</p>.<p>Her sister Anuja is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.</p>.<p>After the hospital authorities informed the police about the incident, the girls' father was taken into custody.</p>.<p>Police claim that he is mentally unstable.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against Yamgar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further probe is underway, according to the police. </p>