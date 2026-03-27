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Girl dies after being hung upside down throughout night; father held

The girl's farmer father also subjected the deceased girl's elder sister, aged 11, to a similar torture
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsCrimeMaharahstraSangli

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