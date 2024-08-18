Home
Give us strength and see Ladki Bahin scheme aid increase, CM Eknath Shinde tells women

The CM said the Ladki Bahin Yojana and the move to give three free cylinders were attempts to make women "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) and not election gimmicks.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 10:37 IST

Satara: The financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana will increase if "beloved sisters give us strength", Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh are given Rs 1,500 as monthly financial aid.

"My government will not stop at Rs 1500. If you give us strength, the money will increase," Shinde said at the launch of the scheme in Satara, his statement an apparent call for support in the Maharashtra assembly polls that are likely to be held in October-November.

A sum of Rs 3000 crore has been disbursed to one crore eligible women so far and Rs 35,000 crore has been earmarked for the year, Shinde said.

The CM said the Ladki Bahin Yojana and the move to give three free cylinders were attempts to make women "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) and not election gimmicks.

"However, evil stepbrothers are maligning these schemes," he said in a swipe at the opposition parties.

Those born with silver spoons in their mouths will not understand the importance and value of Rs 1,500, Shinde asserted.

