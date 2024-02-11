Global Vikas Trust transforms farmer lives in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, study reveals

Mumbai: The Global Vikas Trust (GVT) has spearheaded a transformative movement in the lives of farmers across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, particularly in suicide and drought-affected regions like Beed and Parli.

The remarkable impact of GVT's initiatives has been unveiled in an Assessment Impact Study conducted by the prestigious Tata Institute of Sciences (TISS), highlighting astounding progress in agricultural development and farmer welfare.

The GVT initiative was spearheaded by Mayank Gandhi.

The comprehensive report, prepared by the Centre of Excellence in CSR at TISS, analysed the impact of GVT's agriculture development initiatives across various districts including Palghar, Nanded, Beed, Solapur, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), Jalgaon in Maharashtra, and Burhanpur and Dhar/Barwani in Madhya Pradesh.

Based on meticulous surveys encompassing 1,248 farmers and stakeholders, the study provides compelling evidence of GVT's transformative impact.

"While education and healthcare support, among others, are good for maintaining the status quo of the nation, the only way for transforming India is sustainable agriculture at scale. Therefore, multiplying incomes of small and marginal farmers can make India a 'sone ki chidiya' again. Thus, a tenfold increase in tens of thousands of farmers' incomes in some of the worst areas validates our path of transforming India," said Gandhi, the managing trustee, GVT.

"The Centre for Excellence in CSR at the TISS has conducted a study to assess the impact of the agriculture development initiatives of Global Vikas Trust (GVT). It is observed that the availability and utilization of high-quality saplings hold the key to ensuring increased agricultural production and resilience against the challenges posed by pests and climate change," added Prof. S. Siva Raju, Professor & Deputy Director at TISS, Hyderabad.

"The adoption of quality saplings not only contributed to greater agricultural productivity but also played a crucial role in ensuring crop diversity and economic prosperity in the Western region. GVT’s promotion of horticulture also contributed to environmental conservation, as the organisation employs sustainable farming practices, such as organic farming and permaculture," added Prof. Raju.