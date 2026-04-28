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Godman Ashok Kharat seems linked to Ajit Pawar plane crash, CID should probe: Rohit Pawar

Pawar alleged that some occult rituals had been performed outside late Ajit Pawar's house through a small political leader in Baramati.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsAjit PawarCIDRohit Pawar

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