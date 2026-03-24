<p>Mumbai: Amid high-voltage drama, a Nashik court on Tuesday extended the police remand of self-styled godman ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat by five days till March 29 even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which widened its probe, suspects possible human sacrifice. </p><p>Murky details continue to emerge about the 67-year-old serial offender. </p><p>On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, asserted that no one linked to the accused's crime network would be spared. </p><p>As of today, Kharat, who claims to be an astrologer, numerologist, hypnotist and cosmologist, faces six FIRs, including sexual assault cases, and more women are coming forward to lodge complaints against him. </p>.Maharashtra: Forest dept urges tourists to avoid strong perfumes, loud noises to prevent bee attacks in Ajanta Caves.<p>Appearing before the court in Nashik, Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar said new revelations about his illegal activities surfaced daily. “It was even suspected that he could be involved in human sacrifice and hunting deer for skin and musk,” he said, adding that the SIT probing the case recovered a revolver, 21 cartridges, five empty shells, Rs 6 lakh in cash, two laptops and some documents from his possession. </p><p>“As many as 21 bullets were seized from his Mirgaon farmhouse, but five shells are missing. This fact, coupled with other circumstantial evidence has raised suspicions of possible human sacrifice, though it has yet to be confirmed,” he said.</p><p>Seeking an extension of Kharat’s custody, the SIT’s investigation officer Kiran Suryanshi informed the court about the probe details so far. </p><p>According to him, Kharat’s victims were given pedhas, crystal sugar and water after which they experienced nausea, pointing to sedative-laced substances that need to be traced.</p><p>The prosecution said the SIT wants to probe allegations that Kharat used snakes and tiger skins to proclaim himself a ‘siddha purush’ with supernatural powers during his rituals. </p><p>“It needs to be probed whether these creatures were real or dummies and whether wildlife laws were violated. He distributed rare musk (kasturi) suggesting illegal exploitation of wildlife for his illicit activities, and details of his associates and accomplices in these crimes,” the prosecution said.</p><p>“A pen drive with videos of his victims also needs to be probed and confirmed, besides recovering deleted data from his mobile phone and other devices through forensic experts,” the prosecutor told he court.</p><p>During the proceedings, Kharat was seen standing with his head bowed, staring at his hands, without displaying emotions or making eye contact with anyone.</p><p>When the court asked for his version, he merely said: “I have no knowledge of snakes or tigers, I am hearing it for the first time. I only visited the temple occasionally during festivals when around 100 people were present. I have answered all the questions during the interrogation.”</p><p>Social activist and Bhumata Brigade founder Trupti Desai tried to force her way into the court, however, the police prevented her, leading to a commotion outside the courtroom. </p><p>Activist Vinod Nathe allegedly tried to charge towards Kharat inside the courtroom, however, the police intervened. </p><p>Kharat has been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.</p>