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'Godman' Ashok Kharat's remand extended as SIT probe widens to possible human sacrifice angle

Murky details continue to emerge about the 67-year-old serial offender.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

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