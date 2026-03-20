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Maharashtra women’s panel chief faces flak for links with astrologer Ashok Kharat held for rape

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that a woman police official of ADG rank should head the SIT probe in the Kharat case.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:14 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimepolice custody

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