<p>Opposition parties on Friday targeted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar over her alleged links with influential celebrity astrologer Ashok Kharat for raping a woman and exploiting many others under the guise of religious practices.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> spokesperson Sushma Andhare and social activist Anjali Damania said that Chakankar should step down from the post over her links with ‘godman’ Kharat, also known as ‘Captain’ Kharat, who has been remanded to police custody till March 24.</p>.<p>Karnataka Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that a woman police official of ADG rank should head the SIT probe in the Kharat case.</p>.<p>Andhare said that Chakankar should be subjected to a narco test to ensure the truth comes out in the case.</p>.<p>She mentioned that the Anamika (ring finger) in palmistry represents the Sun, symbolising fame, creativity, leadership, and fortune, and claimed that Chakankar had cut the finger under Kharat’s influence. </p>.<p>Damania demanded immediate ouster of Chakankar as chief of the state women’s commission over her alleged links to the former Merchant Navy officer-turned-astrologer, and warned of launching a state-wide agitation if no action is taken within 24 hours.</p>.<p>He also said that Kharat was involved in financial fraud, land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women under the guise of spiritual practices.</p>.<p>'Godman' Kharat, who had several leaders from state politics visit him over the years, was arrested in Nashik district on Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman for three years.</p>.<p>Damania said that Kharat conducted rituals to influence devotees, alleging that these practices involved chanting and staged supernatural responses to questions, which were used to mislead followers.</p>.<p>The accused exploited several women, particularly from economically weaker sections, and extorted money from wealthy devotees through so-called remedies and advice, she claimed.</p>.<p>The social activist said that Chakankar, who also heads the ruling NCP’s women's wing, had endorsed Kharat. She wondered if Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who heads the NCP, is okay with having such a person in her party.</p>.Maharashtra govt forms SIT as probe on influential astrologer Ashok Kharat widens.<p>Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday said that stringent action will be taken against anyone involved in the Kharat episode.</p>.<p>Chakankarn denied having any knowledge about Kharat's personal life or the allegations made against him.</p>.<p>Sources said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken cognisance of the rape case involving Kharat and a fortnight ago directed strict action against him.</p>.<p>Kharat was arrested after the 35-year-old complainant told police that he called her to his office, claiming his predictions pointed to “threats” to her husband’s life. </p><p>He allegedly offered the woman sedative-laced drinks and raped her on multiple occasions between November 2022 and December 2025.</p>.<p>Sources said that Fadnavis had recognised the seriousness of the matter and instructed the police to take stringent action, after which the state Director General of Police issued orders leading to the operation against Kharat.</p>.<p>The chief minister directly coordinated with senior police officials to ensure necessary steps were taken.</p>.<p>The sources also said that police secured video clips and other crucial evidence in the case before initiating action against Kharat.</p>.<p>The demand for Chakankar’s resignation intensified after it emerged that she had performed rituals with Kharat, who is also the chairman of Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust, where she is a member.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>