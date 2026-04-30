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'Godman' Kharat held in 8th sexual exploitation case; court denies police remand, sends him to jail

The court accepted the argument put forth by the defence and remanded Kharat to judicial custody till May 12 in the eighth case.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsMaharashtragodmanself-styled godman

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