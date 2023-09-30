Godse on cover page: Congress demands arrest of activist Gunratan Sadavarte

“How dare they print Nathuram Godse's photo on the annual report of State Transport Cooperative Bank? Without the hand of the ruling BJP, this would not have been possible,” said Wadettiwar, a veteran Congress leader.

"Sadavarte, who glorifies extremist Nathuram Godse, should be put behind bars. Why do 'Godse's supporters' thrive when BJP is in power?” asked state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe.

"The trend of praising Nathuram Godse, the murderer of the Father of the Nation -- Mahatma Gandhi, is growing stronger in the country. Nathuram Godse is known worldwide as the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi and the courage to sing praises to him only comes when the BJP government is in power. Sadavarte has printed Nathuram Godse's photo on State Transport Cooperative Bank's annual report,” he said.

He “challenged” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, to show the courage to immediately put “this pervert” behind bars.

Londhe further said that Sadavarte, a lawyer by profession, had been making constant inflammatory statements to spoil the social environment of the state. “He keeps making controversial statements regarding Mahatma Gandhi. Even today, he insulted Mahatma Gandhi by printing the photograph of Nathuram Godse…. Sadavarte is saying that Gandhi's ideals are no longer relevant. Maharashtra knows who is behind Sadavarte and the people writing these statements,” he said, adding that the Congress would not tolerate any insult to Mahatma Gandhi.