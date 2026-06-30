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Homeindiamaharashtra

Government to amend Mumbai Police Act to plug loopholes misused by dance bars: CM Devendra Fadnavis

He said that the government has imposed several conditions under the Dance Bar law to enable effective regulation of such establishments.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavisdance bar

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