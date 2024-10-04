Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Govinda revolver accident: Actor discharged from hospital

Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who tended to the actor after the accident, said the bullet hit him below his left knee and that he had got 8-10 stitches.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 07:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 07:13 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsMaharashtraGovinda

Follow us on :

Follow Us