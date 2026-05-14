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Govt indulging in drama of austerity with cameras perfectly placed to film it: Aaditya Thackeray

Thackeray further said that the 'economic crisis that India faces today is not just the war in the Middle East/ West Asia, but because of 12 years of economic policies that have been a big failure.'
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiAaditya Thackeray

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