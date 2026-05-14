<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aditya-thackeray">Aaditya Thackeray</a> on Thursday took a jibe at government for indulging in "drama of austerity with cameras perfectly placed to film it".</p><p>Taking to his X account, Thackeray wrote, "It’s amazing to see members of the government indulge in drama of austerity with cameras perfectly placed to film it."</p>.Manmohan Singh did not ask citizens to stop travelling abroad: Raj Thackeray slams PM Modi's austerity appeal.<p>"The audacity to know the economic situation that their failed policies have put India in, then to be ok with thousands of crores be spent on their travels and campaign during elections, and then to indulge in such drama!" he added. </p><p>He further said that the "economic crisis that India faces today is not just the war in the Middle East/ West Asia, but because of 12 years of economic policies that have been a big failure."</p><p>"In a country where millions are unemployed, looking for jobs, numbers are falsely portrayed in data to show less poverty- as against the reality, instead of giving tasks to people and asking for sacrifice, the government should be transparent about its responsibility, duty and what it’s doing for Indians," he wrote. </p><p>Amid the crisis in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a push for austerity. He suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>