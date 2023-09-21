Govt positive to demands of Dhangar community: Eknath Shinde

The Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra reiterated its commitment to provide reservation under Scheduled Tribes (ST) category to the Dhangar community in the state.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Dhangar community at the Sahyadri guest house at Malabar Hill here, Chief Minister Shinde assured the delegation that the government is considerate to the demand.

Shinde also urged the protesters from the Dhangar community, who are undertaking fast-unto-death to withdraw the agitation.

The delegation included Dhangar community leaders Prof Ram Shinde and Gopichand Padalkar, both MLCs. As of now, the Dhangar community gets reservation under the Vimukta Jati & Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) category of Maharashtra – 3.5 per cent.

The Dhangar community groups had been agitating for reservation in ST category in Maharashtra - as the "Dhangad" got reservation in other parts of India in SC category.

A topographical error Dhangar (Dhangad) has led to the problem and they get reservation in VJNT category in Maharashtra.