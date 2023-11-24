Govt should stop ruckus over reservation in the state, says Nana Patole

Mumbai: Hitting out at the BJP, the Maharashtra Congress asked the saffron party to fulfil the promises made to the Maratha, OBC and Dhangar communities and put an end to the ruckus over reservation in the western Indian state.
“The Maratha vs OBC dispute which has been going on in the state for the past few days is being deliberately fuelled. The BJP should fulfil the promises made to the Maratha, OBC and Dhangar communities. If the government is saying that it will not commit injustice against any community, then the government should explain to the people exactly what it will do. But the role of the government is not clear,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said on Friday.
According to him, the dispute between the two communities is “state-sponsored” and the government should intervene to stop the strife between the two communities.
Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Patole said that the problems of unemployment, inflation and farmers are important in the state but the government is not paying attention to them. “The government does not understand the sentiments of farmers, unemployed youth, and common people but the basic issues that the people are facing are important for Congress,” he said.
“The BJP is an anti-reservation party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to end reservation by saying that poverty is a caste. The position of Congress on the reservation issue is clear and only the caste-wise census can solve the reservation problems of all communities including Maratha, OBC, and Dhangar communities. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have already made it clear that such a decision will be taken if the Congress comes to power,” he said.