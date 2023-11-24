Govt should stop ruckus over reservation in the state, says Nana Patole

Mumbai: Hitting out at the BJP, the Maharashtra Congress asked the saffron party to fulfil the promises made to the Maratha, OBC and Dhangar communities and put an end to the ruckus over reservation in the western Indian state.

“The Maratha vs OBC dispute which has been going on in the state for the past few days is being deliberately fuelled. The BJP should fulfil the promises made to the Maratha, OBC and Dhangar communities. If the government is saying that it will not commit injustice against any community, then the government should explain to the people exactly what it will do. But the role of the government is not clear,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said on Friday.

According to him, the dispute between the two communities is “state-sponsored” and the government should intervene to stop the strife between the two communities.