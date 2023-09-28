Govt takes action against companies of Rohit Pawar, NCP slams Eknath Shinde

In a development that took Maharashtra’s political circles by surprise, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) initiated action against the Baramati Agro Ltd owned by MLA Rohit Pawar even as the Sharad Pawar-led NCP hit out at the Eknath Shinde-government.

The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between the two groups of NCP - one led by Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad and another by Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

While Ajit Pawar has aligned with the BJP-led NDA, Rohit Pawar chose to stay with the senior Pawar.

Rohit Pawar is the NCP MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district.

Rohit Pawar is the grand-nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and nephew of Supriya Sule, the Baramati MP and Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister and Baramati MLA.

The notice was served at the Baramati Agro Ltd plant located in Baramati in Pune district around 0200 hrs - ordering its closure within 72 hours.

The notice comes on the eve of the 38th birthday of Rohit Pawar, a first-time MLA, who is also the President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA).

Rohit Pawar is the CEO of Baramati Agro Ltd and has served as the President of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) from September 2018 to 2019.

Reacting to the development, Rohit Pawar hinted at the role of “two big leaders” behind what had happened and described it as a “birthday gift”. However, he said that the people and youth of the state would give a “return gift”.

“At the instruction of two big leaders of the state, the action was taken against my company through a government department at 2 am,” he said, adding that he is being targeted as he takes a firm stand on various issues.