Govt to unveil long-term water plan for Ichalkaranji: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

<p>Mumbai: Amid growing concerns over water security in western <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Thursday assured that the state government will soon announce a comprehensive plan to ensure a sustainable and long-term water supply for Ichalkaranji city and its surrounding areas in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. </p><p>Ichalkaranji is often referred to as the 'Manchester of Maharashtra'. </p><p>The assurance assumes significance as Ichalkaranji, one of Maharashtra's largest textile and industrial centres, has witnessed a sharp rise in population and industrial activity, putting increasing pressure on its existing water resources.</p><p>Chairing a high-level review meeting at his official residence, Varsha, Fadnavis said the government is examining multiple options, including enhancing water storage capacity, to address the textile hub's rising water demand.</p>.Textile industry suffers Rs 4,000 crore loss in Maharashtra in one month due to ongoing West Asia crisis: MLA .<p>The meeting was attended by MP Dhairyasheel Mane, MLA Rahul Awade, civic representatives, and senior officials from the Water Resources Department and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran.</p><p>During the discussion, local representatives presented the city's growing water requirements, the availability of water resources from the Krishna river basin, and the needs of villages in the Ichalkaranji region.</p><p>Fadnavis noted that the Krishna is an inter-state river serving three states and emphasised that any solution would be pursued without adversely affecting the interests of neighbouring states.</p><p>"The government is committed to finding a sustainable and balanced solution. Various options for increasing water storage and improving supply infrastructure are being studied, and a decision will be announced after evaluating the technical, administrative and financial aspects," he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister also indicated that funding constraints would not delay critical water infrastructure projects. If required, the government would explore providing long-term interest-free loans to facilitate implementation, he said.</p><p>At the same time, Fadnavis urged local bodies to strengthen tax collection and ensure strict compliance with building regulations to improve urban governance and resource management.</p><p>The proposed water supply strategy is expected to focus not only on meeting immediate requirements but also on creating a long-term water security framework for the industrial city, which has repeatedly raised concerns over dependable access to water for both domestic and industrial use.</p>