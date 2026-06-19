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Govt to unveil long-term water plan for Ichalkaranji: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Ichalkaranji is often referred to as the 'Manchester of Maharashtra'.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 07:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

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